The property has been well-maintained, Located near Redondo Beach ,shops, restaurants, just minutes to south- high area. Spacious living room, wood floors, ceilings with skylights, kitchen has city light view, laundry in cozy family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5248 Doris Way have any available units?
5248 Doris Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 5248 Doris Way currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Doris Way is not currently offering any rent specials.