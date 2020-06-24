5218 Steveann Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Located in the highly desirable area of Southwood, this Torrance home is the you have been waiting for. The refinished hardwood floors catch your eye as the space opens up to a light and airy living room with vaulted ceiling. Lots of windows gives it an open feeling to the upgraded backyard. It is perfect for ease of entertaining, relaxing summer evenings in the fenced backyard. The remodeled kitchen features new stainless dishwasher. It also has oven and microwave, upgraded counters and cabinets with pull out shelves The spacious remodeled master is an ensuite with huge walk-in closet, attractive shower with a glass door and double sinks! Two additional bedrooms as well. This home is freshly painted and ready to move in. The detached garage has lots of shelving, new opener with WiFi capabilities. Perfect West High, Southwood location with an easy walk to schools and park yet far enough to miss the school traffic. Also located close to shops, restaurants and a short distance to the beach. Start your summer off with this beautiful home!