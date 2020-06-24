All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

5218 Steveann Street

5218 Steveann Street · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Steveann Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the highly desirable area of Southwood, this Torrance home is the you have been waiting for. The refinished hardwood floors catch your eye as the space opens up to a light and airy living room with vaulted ceiling. Lots of windows gives it an open feeling to the upgraded backyard. It is perfect for ease of entertaining, relaxing summer evenings in the fenced backyard. The  remodeled kitchen features new stainless dishwasher. It also has oven and microwave, upgraded counters and cabinets with pull out shelves The spacious remodeled master is an ensuite with huge walk-in closet, attractive shower with a glass door and double sinks! Two additional bedrooms as well. This home is freshly painted and ready to move in. The detached garage has lots of shelving, new opener with WiFi capabilities. Perfect West High, Southwood location with an easy walk to schools and park yet far enough to miss the school traffic. Also located close to shops, restaurants and a short distance to the beach. Start your summer off with this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Steveann Street have any available units?
5218 Steveann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 Steveann Street have?
Some of 5218 Steveann Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Steveann Street currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Steveann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Steveann Street pet-friendly?
No, 5218 Steveann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5218 Steveann Street offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Steveann Street offers parking.
Does 5218 Steveann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5218 Steveann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Steveann Street have a pool?
No, 5218 Steveann Street does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Steveann Street have accessible units?
No, 5218 Steveann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Steveann Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 Steveann Street has units with dishwashers.
