Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 5202 Deelane St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
5202 Deelane St.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5202 Deelane St.
5202 Deelane Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
West Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5202 Deelane Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5351861)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 Deelane St. have any available units?
5202 Deelane St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 5202 Deelane St. currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Deelane St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Deelane St. pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Deelane St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 5202 Deelane St. offer parking?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have a pool?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have accessible units?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Similar Pages
Torrance 1 Bedrooms
Torrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with Balcony
Torrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Torrance
Southwood Riviera
Delthome
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles