All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 5202 Deelane St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
5202 Deelane St.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

5202 Deelane St.

5202 Deelane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
West Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5202 Deelane Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5351861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Deelane St. have any available units?
5202 Deelane St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 5202 Deelane St. currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Deelane St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Deelane St. pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Deelane St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 5202 Deelane St. offer parking?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have a pool?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have accessible units?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 Deelane St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 Deelane St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles