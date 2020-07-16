All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 507 Paseo De La Playa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
507 Paseo De La Playa
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

507 Paseo De La Playa

507 Paseo De La Playa · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

507 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Location Location Location. One year lease only. A rare beach/oceanfront home in the South Bay. This stretch of 28 single family homes right above Torrance and Rat Beach located at the base of the Palos Verdes Peninsula is a hidden jewel. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday when you go to sleep and wake up to sound of the surf and have spectacular views of the entire Santa Monica Bay from Palos Verdes to Point Magu right from your home. Enjoy the surfing, kitesurfing, and swimming right below house. Also a great spot runners and cyclist with trails and roads of Palos Verdes and the bike path that goes all the to Malibu. Easy access to the shops and eateries of the Riviera Village. Open floorplan with main level consisting of kitchen, dining area, living room and family that both lead to the backyard. All three bedrooms are on same level including master with unbelievable views. The entire house is 4 bedrooms 3 baths but the out of state owners keep a bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance for their own personal use when they come into town. They do not use any of the portion of the house that is being rented and they have no access to the part being rented. No smoking. The owner would prefer no pets but it is totally out of the questions. There is no fence in backyard until the beach so it is not ideal for dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
507 Paseo De La Playa has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 507 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
507 Paseo De La Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Paseo De La Playa is pet friendly.
Does 507 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
No, 507 Paseo De La Playa does not offer parking.
Does 507 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Paseo De La Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
No, 507 Paseo De La Playa does not have a pool.
Does 507 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
No, 507 Paseo De La Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Paseo De La Playa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Paseo De La Playa have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Paseo De La Playa does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 507 Paseo De La Playa?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity