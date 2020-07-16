507 Paseo De La Playa

Amenities

Location Location Location. One year lease only. A rare beach/oceanfront home in the South Bay. This stretch of 28 single family homes right above Torrance and Rat Beach located at the base of the Palos Verdes Peninsula is a hidden jewel. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday when you go to sleep and wake up to sound of the surf and have spectacular views of the entire Santa Monica Bay from Palos Verdes to Point Magu right from your home. Enjoy the surfing, kitesurfing, and swimming right below house. Also a great spot runners and cyclist with trails and roads of Palos Verdes and the bike path that goes all the to Malibu. Easy access to the shops and eateries of the Riviera Village. Open floorplan with main level consisting of kitchen, dining area, living room and family that both lead to the backyard. All three bedrooms are on same level including master with unbelievable views. The entire house is 4 bedrooms 3 baths but the out of state owners keep a bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance for their own personal use when they come into town. They do not use any of the portion of the house that is being rented and they have no access to the part being rented. No smoking. The owner would prefer no pets but it is totally out of the questions. There is no fence in backyard until the beach so it is not ideal for dogs.