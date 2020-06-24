All apartments in Torrance
Location

5020 Ruby Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is amazing! Brick stairs leading up to your gorgeous wood door. Chandeliers hanging in the entryway and the dining area for a very classy touch. Whole house has been painted for a nice clean touch. Home has a beautiful brick fireplace inside the second family room. This family room if fully equipped with built in wooden shelves and cabinets. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout. Living room is a must see with lots of windows for a nice airy environment. Kitchen has plenty of tiled counter space for all of your cooking needs. Mirrored closets in the bedrooms. This home has a massive backyard and a two car garage and a long driveway. ONLY SMALL DOGS will be considered. For more information call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Ruby Street have any available units?
5020 Ruby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Ruby Street have?
Some of 5020 Ruby Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Ruby Street currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Ruby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Ruby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Ruby Street is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Ruby Street offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Ruby Street offers parking.
Does 5020 Ruby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Ruby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Ruby Street have a pool?
No, 5020 Ruby Street does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Ruby Street have accessible units?
No, 5020 Ruby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Ruby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Ruby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
