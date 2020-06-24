5020 Ruby Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is amazing! Brick stairs leading up to your gorgeous wood door. Chandeliers hanging in the entryway and the dining area for a very classy touch. Whole house has been painted for a nice clean touch. Home has a beautiful brick fireplace inside the second family room. This family room if fully equipped with built in wooden shelves and cabinets. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout. Living room is a must see with lots of windows for a nice airy environment. Kitchen has plenty of tiled counter space for all of your cooking needs. Mirrored closets in the bedrooms. This home has a massive backyard and a two car garage and a long driveway. ONLY SMALL DOGS will be considered. For more information call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.