Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

4726 Del Amo Boulevard

Location

4726 Del Amo Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Don't miss out on this on this lovely upstairs unit! Make this home yours today! Unit has been remodeled. Comes with brand new carpet and flooring, and fresh paint for a new clean feel. For your convenience this unit includes an oven and cook top with a hooded range. This property has a laundry room onsite and also includes a covered parking space with storage cabinet. For more information please text Gabby or Christina (310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123.
NO PETS!! To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Del Amo Boulevard have any available units?
4726 Del Amo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 Del Amo Boulevard have?
Some of 4726 Del Amo Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Del Amo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Del Amo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Del Amo Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4726 Del Amo Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4726 Del Amo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Del Amo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4726 Del Amo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Del Amo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Del Amo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4726 Del Amo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Del Amo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4726 Del Amo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Del Amo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 Del Amo Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

