4726 Del Amo Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Don't miss out on this on this lovely upstairs unit! Make this home yours today! Unit has been remodeled. Comes with brand new carpet and flooring, and fresh paint for a new clean feel. For your convenience this unit includes an oven and cook top with a hooded range. This property has a laundry room onsite and also includes a covered parking space with storage cabinet. For more information please text Gabby or Christina (310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123.

NO PETS!! To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com.

Don't miss out on this on this lovely upstairs unit! Make this home yours today! Unit has been remodeled. Comes with brand new carpet and flooring, and fresh paint for a new clean feel. For your convenience this unit includes an oven and cook top with a hooded range. This property has a laundry room onsite and also includes a covered parking space with storage cabinet.

For more information please text or call Christina or Gabby at (310)831-0123.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.