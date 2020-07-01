462 Palos Verdes Boulevard

Amenities

Enjoy stunning ocean views from almost every room! Fantastic 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2.5 bath townhouse with 1,698 sq ft of quality living space in the highly sought after location of South Redondo's Hollywood Riviera. This townhouse features a spacious layout, high ceilings, newly remodeled kitchen, living room with brand new flooring & step up formal dining area, lovely fireplace, sizeable bonus room on lower level, wine cellar, wet bar, laundry area, and attached 2 car garage. Versatile bonus room makes the perfect home office, play area, yoga room or flex space. Relax on the large outdoor patio while taking in the sweeping pacific vistas at sunset. Retreat to the master with ample walk-in closet, en suite, and another patio with gorgeous ocean views. One of the additional bedrooms upstairs has Queen's Necklace coast line views. Located in the desirable Village Palos Verdes complex, this community offers 2 pools and spas. Walking distance to the beach and all the charming boutiques, coffee shops, amazing restaurants, and fun festivities that Riviera Village has to offer. Look no further for dreamy coastal living!