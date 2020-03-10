The gated community "Emerald Wood", West Torrance Townhouse. This is the end unit. Bright and Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Fire place in living room and mater suite. Clean unit. Washer, Dryer stat. No pets, please..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4451 Emerald St have any available units?
4451 Emerald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 4451 Emerald St currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Emerald St is not currently offering any rent specials.