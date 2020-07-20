Rent Calculator
Torrance, CA
3970 Sepulveda Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM
3970 Sepulveda Boulevard
3970 Sepulveda Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
3970 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera
Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath is 55 or better community. Stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Large rooms, walk in closet, community activies and close to shopping & medical facilitates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard have any available units?
3970 Sepulveda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3970 Sepulveda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3970 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
