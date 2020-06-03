All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

3656 Garnet St.

3656 Garnet Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

3656 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana V is a quiet building with lush landscaping. Our building offers a pool, jacuzzi. on site laundry facilities, controlled access building, covered parking, rec room, and gym. Our units are large units with microwaves, dishwashers and stoves. We are walking distance to schools, parks, shopping and fine dining.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, Gym, BBQ, Large Unit.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4895

IT490612 - IT49MM4895

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 Garnet St. have any available units?
3656 Garnet St. has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3656 Garnet St. have?
Some of 3656 Garnet St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3656 Garnet St. currently offering any rent specials?
3656 Garnet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 Garnet St. pet-friendly?
No, 3656 Garnet St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3656 Garnet St. offer parking?
Yes, 3656 Garnet St. does offer parking.
Does 3656 Garnet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3656 Garnet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 Garnet St. have a pool?
Yes, 3656 Garnet St. has a pool.
Does 3656 Garnet St. have accessible units?
Yes, 3656 Garnet St. has accessible units.
Does 3656 Garnet St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3656 Garnet St. has units with dishwashers.
