All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3649 Emerald St Unit: 226
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3649 Emerald St Unit: 226

3649 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Delthome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Description

SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana II Apartments is a quiet building, located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District! This building offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, rec room, weight room, gated carport parking, on site laundry facilities, microwaves, large closets, and BBQ areas. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and fine dining.

Features

Water included Trash included Cable TV Laundry Facilities Pool Heated Pool Jacuzzi Recreation room Gym BBQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 have any available units?
3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 have?
Some of 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 pet-friendly?
No, 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 offers parking.
Does 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 have a pool?
Yes, 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 has a pool.
Does 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 have accessible units?
No, 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Emerald St Unit: 226 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles