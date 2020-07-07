3649 Emerald St Unit: 226

Amenities

on-site laundry carport gym pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Description



SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana II Apartments is a quiet building, located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District! This building offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, rec room, weight room, gated carport parking, on site laundry facilities, microwaves, large closets, and BBQ areas. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and fine dining.



Features



Water included Trash included Cable TV Laundry Facilities Pool Heated Pool Jacuzzi Recreation room Gym BBQ