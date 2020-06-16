All apartments in Torrance
3649 Emerald St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

3649 Emerald St.

3649 Emerald Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana II Apartments is a quiet building, located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District! This building offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, rec room, weight room, gated carport parking, on site laundry facilities, microwaves, large closets, and BBQ areas. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and fine dining.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Heated Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, Gym, BBQ, Balcony/Patio, Parking-Covered, Parking-Open, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Microwave.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4493

IT490612 - IT49MM4493

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Emerald St. have any available units?
3649 Emerald St. has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Emerald St. have?
Some of 3649 Emerald St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Emerald St. currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Emerald St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Emerald St. pet-friendly?
No, 3649 Emerald St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3649 Emerald St. offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Emerald St. does offer parking.
Does 3649 Emerald St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 Emerald St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Emerald St. have a pool?
Yes, 3649 Emerald St. has a pool.
Does 3649 Emerald St. have accessible units?
Yes, 3649 Emerald St. has accessible units.
Does 3649 Emerald St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 Emerald St. has units with dishwashers.
Delthome

