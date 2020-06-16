3649 Emerald St.

Amenities
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana II Apartments is a quiet building, located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District! This building offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, rec room, weight room, gated carport parking, on site laundry facilities, microwaves, large closets, and BBQ areas. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and fine dining.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Heated Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, Gym, BBQ, Balcony/Patio, Parking-Covered, Parking-Open, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Microwave.
Parking: 1-Space
