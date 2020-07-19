All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

3523 W 229th Place

3523 West 229th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3523 West 229th Place, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely upgraded 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home on a tree lined street. Located in the highly desirable Torrance neighborhood within walking distance to award winning schools, shopping centers, restaurants, parks and less than 3 miles to the beach. The floor plan has a large kitchen which opens to the living, dining and family room with direct access to the 2-car garage. This property features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and custom back splash, wood floors, large stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, stainless single handle pull-down kitchen faucet, stainless steel stove range, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel microwave and range fan, stainless steel refrigerator, maple cabinets and drawers with custom pull handles, and recessed LED lighting. Bathrooms are also upgraded with a full-size travertine tile shower with custom trim and shelves, granite counter tops with maple cabinetry, custom tile floor, and also a combination bathtub/shower. Additional property features include 3 bedrooms with upgraded flooring, newer paint throughout, newer dual pained windows and blinds, interior washer and dryer, newer central heating, newer double pane glazed windows for maximum sound insulation and heat/cooling efficiency. Living room opens to a private covered patio and fully landscaped back yard. The property has a two-car garage and a gated 30 x 20 concrete pad perfect for additional car/ R.V / Boat Storage. No smoking and 1 pet under 15 pounds OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 W 229th Place have any available units?
3523 W 229th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 W 229th Place have?
Some of 3523 W 229th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 W 229th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3523 W 229th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 W 229th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 W 229th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3523 W 229th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3523 W 229th Place offers parking.
Does 3523 W 229th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 W 229th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 W 229th Place have a pool?
No, 3523 W 229th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3523 W 229th Place have accessible units?
No, 3523 W 229th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 W 229th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 W 229th Place has units with dishwashers.
