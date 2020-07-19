3523 W 229th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely upgraded 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home on a tree lined street. Located in the highly desirable Torrance neighborhood within walking distance to award winning schools, shopping centers, restaurants, parks and less than 3 miles to the beach. The floor plan has a large kitchen which opens to the living, dining and family room with direct access to the 2-car garage. This property features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and custom back splash, wood floors, large stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, stainless single handle pull-down kitchen faucet, stainless steel stove range, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel microwave and range fan, stainless steel refrigerator, maple cabinets and drawers with custom pull handles, and recessed LED lighting. Bathrooms are also upgraded with a full-size travertine tile shower with custom trim and shelves, granite counter tops with maple cabinetry, custom tile floor, and also a combination bathtub/shower. Additional property features include 3 bedrooms with upgraded flooring, newer paint throughout, newer dual pained windows and blinds, interior washer and dryer, newer central heating, newer double pane glazed windows for maximum sound insulation and heat/cooling efficiency. Living room opens to a private covered patio and fully landscaped back yard. The property has a two-car garage and a gated 30 x 20 concrete pad perfect for additional car/ R.V / Boat Storage. No smoking and 1 pet under 15 pounds OK.