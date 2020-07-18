All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

3511 Senefeld Drive

3511 Senefeld Drive · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3511 Senefeld Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans! The bath has a pedestal sink, and tiled tub/shower combo! French doors exit to the stone patio, landscaped rear yard and huge concrete side yard! Laundry hook-ups are in the single car garage (with remote control) and has direct access into the home. The front yard and porch add to the charm of this updated home on a quiet street. Situated near the elementary school, restaurants and shopping. With added security deposit a pet is acceptable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Senefeld Drive have any available units?
3511 Senefeld Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Senefeld Drive have?
Some of 3511 Senefeld Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Senefeld Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Senefeld Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Senefeld Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Senefeld Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Senefeld Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Senefeld Drive offers parking.
Does 3511 Senefeld Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Senefeld Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Senefeld Drive have a pool?
No, 3511 Senefeld Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Senefeld Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Senefeld Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Senefeld Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Senefeld Drive has units with dishwashers.
