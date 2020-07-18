3511 Senefeld Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans! The bath has a pedestal sink, and tiled tub/shower combo! French doors exit to the stone patio, landscaped rear yard and huge concrete side yard! Laundry hook-ups are in the single car garage (with remote control) and has direct access into the home. The front yard and porch add to the charm of this updated home on a quiet street. Situated near the elementary school, restaurants and shopping. With added security deposit a pet is acceptable!