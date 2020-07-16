Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 320 Via Pasqual.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
320 Via Pasqual
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Via Pasqual
320 via Pasqual
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
320 via Pasqual, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful home was remodeled with attention to detail. The gourmet kitchen has top of the line appliances and quartz countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Via Pasqual have any available units?
320 Via Pasqual doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 320 Via Pasqual currently offering any rent specials?
320 Via Pasqual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Via Pasqual pet-friendly?
No, 320 Via Pasqual is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 320 Via Pasqual offer parking?
No, 320 Via Pasqual does not offer parking.
Does 320 Via Pasqual have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Via Pasqual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Via Pasqual have a pool?
No, 320 Via Pasqual does not have a pool.
Does 320 Via Pasqual have accessible units?
No, 320 Via Pasqual does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Via Pasqual have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Via Pasqual has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Via Pasqual have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Via Pasqual does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Similar Pages
Torrance 1 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with Balconies
Torrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Downey, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Pomona, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Torrance
Southwood Riviera
Delthome
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles