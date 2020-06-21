All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3142 Newton St F304

3142 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664

Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood close to Movie Theater, shopping, great food and with a great view from your own large balcony. Our amenities include a Pool / Jacuzzi, Fitness center and sauna, rec room with WIFI large screen TV and Tennis court. Spend time enjoying the KOI Pond while getting your mail. Please call to schedule a tour, we would love for you to join our community. We are a NO Smoking and NO Pet
Pricing is for a JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL only!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206664
Property Id 206664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Newton St F304 have any available units?
3142 Newton St F304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Newton St F304 have?
Some of 3142 Newton St F304's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Newton St F304 currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Newton St F304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Newton St F304 pet-friendly?
No, 3142 Newton St F304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3142 Newton St F304 offer parking?
No, 3142 Newton St F304 does not offer parking.
Does 3142 Newton St F304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 Newton St F304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Newton St F304 have a pool?
Yes, 3142 Newton St F304 has a pool.
Does 3142 Newton St F304 have accessible units?
No, 3142 Newton St F304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Newton St F304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 Newton St F304 does not have units with dishwashers.
