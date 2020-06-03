Rent Calculator
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
300 Paseo De La Playa
300 Paseo De La Playa
300 Paseo De La Playa
Location
300 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Outstanding view form Point Dume to Palos Verdes. 3 bedroom and 2 baths , exquisite
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
300 Paseo De La Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
What amenities does 300 Paseo De La Playa have?
Some of 300 Paseo De La Playa's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
300 Paseo De La Playa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 300 Paseo De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 300 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
No, 300 Paseo De La Playa does not offer parking.
Does 300 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Paseo De La Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
No, 300 Paseo De La Playa does not have a pool.
Does 300 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
No, 300 Paseo De La Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Paseo De La Playa has units with dishwashers.
