Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2939 Oakwood Lane
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2939 Oakwood Lane
2939 Oakwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2939 Oakwood Lane, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in prestigious Country Hill neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2939 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
2939 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 2939 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2939 Oakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 2939 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2939 Oakwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2939 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2939 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2939 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Oakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 Oakwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
