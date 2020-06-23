All apartments in Torrance
2933 Maricopa Street

Location

2933 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Exclusive gated community "Belmar." Spacious! 4 bedrooms + 3 bath. Most popular ~ 2 story plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, & island/breakfast counter. Spacious! Family room w/ fireplace. Formal dinning room. Formal living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Central heating & A/C system. Upstairs laundry room. Master Suite. Useful full bathroom on main level for guests or jam-packed mornings. Private patio. Extra large Lot. Sorry.. No Pets. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, BBQ, etc. Quiet & safe area. Attractive location nearby Del Amo Mall, Torrance library, minutes from the beach, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2933 Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2933 Maricopa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2933 Maricopa Street offer parking?
No, 2933 Maricopa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2933 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Maricopa Street have a pool?
Yes, 2933 Maricopa Street has a pool.
Does 2933 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2933 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Maricopa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
