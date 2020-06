Amenities

Bright and spacious newly remodeled 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath front house is conveniently located in a quiet residential area in central Torrance. Walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. Open floor plan. New Carpet throughout. Large size kitchen with new vinyl hardwood floor. The built-in shelf in the bouns room area next to the living room. Beautiful and clean front yard. This move-in ready home comes with a washer, dryer, and a brand-new dishwasher.