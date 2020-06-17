All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:17 PM

2769 W 225th Street

2769 West 225th Street · (310) 545-5269
Location

2769 West 225th Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Sunray

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to this tranquil 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home featuring new laminate flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a brand new stove and oven, as well as a refrigerator and dishwasher. Central A/C and heating lets you enjoy every season in comfort. Washing machine and dryer are included! The 2 car detached garage has a new door and convenient built-in shelving. The backyard has a large patio area, orange and lemon trees, and a lush lawn. Located near Del Amo Fashion Center, Hickory Elementary School, Wilson Park Sports Center, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 W 225th Street have any available units?
2769 W 225th Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 W 225th Street have?
Some of 2769 W 225th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 W 225th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2769 W 225th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 W 225th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2769 W 225th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2769 W 225th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2769 W 225th Street does offer parking.
Does 2769 W 225th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 W 225th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 W 225th Street have a pool?
No, 2769 W 225th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2769 W 225th Street have accessible units?
No, 2769 W 225th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 W 225th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2769 W 225th Street has units with dishwashers.
