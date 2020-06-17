2769 W 225th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this tranquil 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home featuring new laminate flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a brand new stove and oven, as well as a refrigerator and dishwasher. Central A/C and heating lets you enjoy every season in comfort. Washing machine and dryer are included! The 2 car detached garage has a new door and convenient built-in shelving. The backyard has a large patio area, orange and lemon trees, and a lush lawn. Located near Del Amo Fashion Center, Hickory Elementary School, Wilson Park Sports Center, and more!