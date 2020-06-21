All apartments in Torrance
2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7.
Location

2758 Orange Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 2-bedroom townhome is clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting. Refrigerator, built-in range/oven, dishwasher trash and water are provided. Amenities include laundry facilities, garage parking with storage, This is a non-smoking community.
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 2-bedroom townhomes are clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting. Refrigerator, built-in range/oven, dkshwasher, trash and water are provided. Amenities include laundry facilities, garage parking with storage, This is a non-smoking community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 have any available units?
2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 have?
Some of 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 currently offering any rent specials?
2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 is pet friendly.
Does 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 offer parking?
Yes, 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 does offer parking.
Does 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 have a pool?
No, 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 does not have a pool.
Does 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 have accessible units?
No, 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7 has units with dishwashers.

