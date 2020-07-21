2669 W 235th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage 24hr gym media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage media room

Sun, sand, and surf await! This home is a just a 15-min drive from beautiful Torrance Beach, where you can relax and enjoy the calming sea breeze.Rolling Hills Plaza is moments away and offers a Whole Foods, 24-hour Fitness, AMC Theatre, shopping, and eateries. There are also many parks, dunes, coves, and seaside attractions to explore. Home amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, and a garaged parking space.



*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com