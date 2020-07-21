2669 W 235th St

Amenities
Sun, sand, and surf await! This home is a just a 15-min drive from beautiful Torrance Beach, where you can relax and enjoy the calming sea breeze.Rolling Hills Plaza is moments away and offers a Whole Foods, 24-hour Fitness, AMC Theatre, shopping, and eateries. There are also many parks, dunes, coves, and seaside attractions to explore. Home amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, and a garaged parking space.
*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com