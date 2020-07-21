All apartments in Torrance
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

2669 W 235th St

2669 West 235th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2669 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Marble Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
media room
Sun, sand, and surf await! This home is a just a 15-min drive from beautiful Torrance Beach, where you can relax and enjoy the calming sea breeze.Rolling Hills Plaza is moments away and offers a Whole Foods, 24-hour Fitness, AMC Theatre, shopping, and eateries. There are also many parks, dunes, coves, and seaside attractions to explore. Home amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, and a garaged parking space.

*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 W 235th St have any available units?
2669 W 235th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 W 235th St have?
Some of 2669 W 235th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 W 235th St currently offering any rent specials?
2669 W 235th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 W 235th St pet-friendly?
No, 2669 W 235th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2669 W 235th St offer parking?
Yes, 2669 W 235th St offers parking.
Does 2669 W 235th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2669 W 235th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 W 235th St have a pool?
No, 2669 W 235th St does not have a pool.
Does 2669 W 235th St have accessible units?
No, 2669 W 235th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 W 235th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2669 W 235th St has units with dishwashers.
