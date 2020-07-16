2633 Brian Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Beautiful Torrance Home Rental with Guestroom - This charming, bright Torrance home is located in a quiet, family neighborhood. This rental is a two-bedroom, one-and-half bathroom property with a lovely landscaped front and back yard on an automatic sprinkler system. It has a large backyard patio with a wooden deck, a two-car garage with a custom workbench, an energy-efficient washer and dryer, and tons of storage. Attached is a large bonus room with French doors and tons of natural light that can be used for an office, guest room, playroom, or man cave, and is fully wired for cable and internet. The luscious backyard has a lovely view with mature Tangerine, Plumeria, and Avocado trees. The living room has a bay window. There is carpeting in the bedrooms, living room and hallway, and the master bedroom has a gas fireplace and two large closets. The kitchen has a bay window perfect for growing herbs, tile countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel convection microwave oven, gas range, gas oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. Lawncare is even provided in the rental rate! Quiet, gentle dogs and cats are OK with a let deposit and an additional $100/month in rent for a pet premium.



This home is in a great location! It is located within the excellent Torrance/Walteria school district and is a short five-minute walk (less than mile) away from the Torrance Towne Center which includes the Rolling Hills 20 Cinema, 24 Hour Fitness, Burke Williams Spa, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and a number of popular restaurants.



