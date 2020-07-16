All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

2633 Brian Avenue

2633 Brian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Brian Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Torrance Home Rental with Guestroom - This charming, bright Torrance home is located in a quiet, family neighborhood. This rental is a two-bedroom, one-and-half bathroom property with a lovely landscaped front and back yard on an automatic sprinkler system. It has a large backyard patio with a wooden deck, a two-car garage with a custom workbench, an energy-efficient washer and dryer, and tons of storage. Attached is a large bonus room with French doors and tons of natural light that can be used for an office, guest room, playroom, or man cave, and is fully wired for cable and internet. The luscious backyard has a lovely view with mature Tangerine, Plumeria, and Avocado trees. The living room has a bay window. There is carpeting in the bedrooms, living room and hallway, and the master bedroom has a gas fireplace and two large closets. The kitchen has a bay window perfect for growing herbs, tile countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel convection microwave oven, gas range, gas oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included. Lawncare is even provided in the rental rate! Quiet, gentle dogs and cats are OK with a let deposit and an additional $100/month in rent for a pet premium.

This home is in a great location! It is located within the excellent Torrance/Walteria school district and is a short five-minute walk (less than mile) away from the Torrance Towne Center which includes the Rolling Hills 20 Cinema, 24 Hour Fitness, Burke Williams Spa, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and a number of popular restaurants.

(RLNE2552958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Brian Avenue have any available units?
2633 Brian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Brian Avenue have?
Some of 2633 Brian Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Brian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Brian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Brian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 Brian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2633 Brian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2633 Brian Avenue offers parking.
Does 2633 Brian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 Brian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Brian Avenue have a pool?
No, 2633 Brian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Brian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2633 Brian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Brian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Brian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
