Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

2602 Pacific Coast Highway

2602 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand NEW eco friendly units available for rent- incredible location near shops, restaurants and transportation!! - Brand New, Eco Friendly townhomes available for rent! Bright and spacious design with open and inviting floor plans. Beautiful living room with fireplace and contemporary luxury finishes. Large gourmet kitchen with big center island and stainless steel appliances. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Large master suite w/ walk-in closets and large luxurious bathrooms. Lovely sunny backyard with room to enjoy outdoor living. Separate laundry room. Attached 2 car garage with direct access to the home with electric car hookups. Close proximity to schools, amazing shopping and entertainment steps away. Ready to just move in!

The home has solar panels that will substantially subsidize your electric.

(RLNE5273144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
2602 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 2602 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Pacific Coast Highway is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Pacific Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 2602 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 2602 Pacific Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 2602 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
