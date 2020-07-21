2602 Pacific Coast Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand NEW eco friendly units available for rent- incredible location near shops, restaurants and transportation!! - Brand New, Eco Friendly townhomes available for rent! Bright and spacious design with open and inviting floor plans. Beautiful living room with fireplace and contemporary luxury finishes. Large gourmet kitchen with big center island and stainless steel appliances. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Large master suite w/ walk-in closets and large luxurious bathrooms. Lovely sunny backyard with room to enjoy outdoor living. Separate laundry room. Attached 2 car garage with direct access to the home with electric car hookups. Close proximity to schools, amazing shopping and entertainment steps away. Ready to just move in!



The home has solar panels that will substantially subsidize your electric.



(RLNE5273144)