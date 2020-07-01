Rent Calculator
25232 Bigelow Road
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

25232 Bigelow Road
25232 Bigelow Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
25232 Bigelow Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
QUIET LOCATION.....
NEW QUARTZ KITCHEN COUNTERS AND APPLIANCES.....
NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT......
ENCLOSED GARAGE......
NEW BATHROOM VANITY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25232 Bigelow Road have any available units?
25232 Bigelow Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 25232 Bigelow Road currently offering any rent specials?
25232 Bigelow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25232 Bigelow Road pet-friendly?
No, 25232 Bigelow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 25232 Bigelow Road offer parking?
Yes, 25232 Bigelow Road offers parking.
Does 25232 Bigelow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25232 Bigelow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25232 Bigelow Road have a pool?
No, 25232 Bigelow Road does not have a pool.
Does 25232 Bigelow Road have accessible units?
No, 25232 Bigelow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25232 Bigelow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25232 Bigelow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25232 Bigelow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25232 Bigelow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
