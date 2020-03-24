24548 Park Street

Amenities

Spacious 2BD/2BA Unit in the Walteria Area of Torrance, Close to Schools, Shops & Restaurants! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

-2BD/2BA

-Approx. 1,021 SqFt

-Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Stove, D/W & Refrigerator

-Spacious Living Room w/High Ceilings, Fireplace & Balcony

-Stackable W/D in Unit

-Carpet & Blinds Throughout

-Community Jacuzzi

-2 Parking Spaces w/Storage

-Water & Trash Included

-1 Year Minimum Lease

-No Pets Please



***AVAILABLE 01/15/2019 OR SOONER***

SHOWN BY APPT. ONLY



(RLNE3368593)