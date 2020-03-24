All apartments in Torrance
24548 Park Street

24548 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

24548 Park Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2BD/2BA Unit in the Walteria Area of Torrance, Close to Schools, Shops & Restaurants! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
-2BD/2BA
-Approx. 1,021 SqFt
-Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Stove, D/W & Refrigerator
-Spacious Living Room w/High Ceilings, Fireplace & Balcony
-Stackable W/D in Unit
-Carpet & Blinds Throughout
-Community Jacuzzi
-2 Parking Spaces w/Storage
-Water & Trash Included
-1 Year Minimum Lease
-No Pets Please

***AVAILABLE 01/15/2019 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPT. ONLY

(RLNE3368593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24548 Park Street have any available units?
24548 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 24548 Park Street have?
Some of 24548 Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24548 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
24548 Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24548 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 24548 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 24548 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 24548 Park Street does offer parking.
Does 24548 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24548 Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24548 Park Street have a pool?
No, 24548 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 24548 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 24548 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24548 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24548 Park Street has units with dishwashers.
