Home
Torrance, CA
24415 Ward Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:19 AM
1 of 35
24415 Ward Street
24415 Ward Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
24415 Ward Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Front unit 3 bed/2.5 bath in prime area of Walteria, South Torrance. Unit has its own 2 car direct garage access with own private laundry hookup. Great neighborhood, schools, and location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24415 Ward Street have any available units?
24415 Ward Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 24415 Ward Street currently offering any rent specials?
24415 Ward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24415 Ward Street pet-friendly?
No, 24415 Ward Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 24415 Ward Street offer parking?
Yes, 24415 Ward Street offers parking.
Does 24415 Ward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24415 Ward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24415 Ward Street have a pool?
No, 24415 Ward Street does not have a pool.
Does 24415 Ward Street have accessible units?
No, 24415 Ward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24415 Ward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24415 Ward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24415 Ward Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24415 Ward Street does not have units with air conditioning.
