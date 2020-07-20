Rent Calculator
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2419 Andreo Avenue #A
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:16 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2419 Andreo Avenue #A
2419 Andreo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2419 Andreo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to Torrance High School, very private and beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with patio area, 2 car garage and laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2419 Andreo Avenue #A have any available units?
2419 Andreo Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2419 Andreo Avenue #A have?
Some of 2419 Andreo Avenue #A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2419 Andreo Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Andreo Avenue #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Andreo Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 2419 Andreo Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 2419 Andreo Avenue #A offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Andreo Avenue #A offers parking.
Does 2419 Andreo Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Andreo Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Andreo Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 2419 Andreo Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Andreo Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 2419 Andreo Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Andreo Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Andreo Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
