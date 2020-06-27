All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2409 W 178th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2409 W 178th Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

2409 W 178th Street

2409 W 178th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2409 W 178th St, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single family home for rent in North Torrance. ( Arlington school district) 3 bedroom 1.5 bath.
Property will have new paint, new floors ( in bedrooms)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 W 178th Street have any available units?
2409 W 178th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 2409 W 178th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 W 178th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 W 178th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2409 W 178th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2409 W 178th Street offer parking?
No, 2409 W 178th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2409 W 178th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 W 178th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 W 178th Street have a pool?
No, 2409 W 178th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2409 W 178th Street have accessible units?
No, 2409 W 178th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 W 178th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 W 178th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 W 178th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 W 178th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles