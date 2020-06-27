Great neighborhood with tree lined street. Large family room and dining room with hardwood floors throughout. Nice master bedroom with room for sitting area. Walk in shower in master bath. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 W 171st Street have any available units?
2409 W 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 W 171st Street have?
Some of 2409 W 171st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 W 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 W 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.