Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.

Nice building with old-world charm!

Only 2 steps into Ground Level unit #A in a 5-unit complex

Handicap bar for stepping into the bathtub

Hardwood floors throughout

Front & back doors

Laundry on-site

Beautiful landscaping

Close to downtown Old Torrance & shopping!!

Easy freeway access

Street parking only

No pets

Owner pays water and trash

Available now!



