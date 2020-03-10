23017 Samuel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

One of the most desirable areas of Torrance. Classic Tuscan design, quality construction. Built in 2007 gorgeous 2 bedroom, den, bonus room and 2.5 bath.Den with an option to convert into a 3rd bedroom/office. Living room with a fireplace, hardwood and travertine tile. Granite countertops and European cabinetry in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms with walk in closets and master bedroom with a jacuzzi tub and a separate tiled shower. Separate laundry area with a utility room.Two car attached garage. Private patio and barbecue hook up. Special Low voltage wiring for multimedia and security. Decorative wrought iron entry door, balconies and railings.