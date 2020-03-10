All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

23017 Samuel Street

23017 Samuel Street · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

23017 Samuel Street, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
One of the most desirable areas of Torrance. Classic Tuscan design, quality construction. Built in 2007 gorgeous 2 bedroom, den, bonus room and 2.5 bath.Den with an option to convert into a 3rd bedroom/office. Living room with a fireplace, hardwood and travertine tile. Granite countertops and European cabinetry in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms with walk in closets and master bedroom with a jacuzzi tub and a separate tiled shower. Separate laundry area with a utility room.Two car attached garage. Private patio and barbecue hook up. Special Low voltage wiring for multimedia and security. Decorative wrought iron entry door, balconies and railings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

