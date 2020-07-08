All apartments in Torrance
Torrance, CA
2256 W 232nd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:28 AM

2256 W 232nd Street

2256 232nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2256 232nd Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Functional one-level floor plan. This house figure 4 beds and 2 baths. Sunken living room with fireplace. All bedrooms with laminated wood floor. Spacious attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 W 232nd Street have any available units?
2256 W 232nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 2256 W 232nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2256 W 232nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 W 232nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2256 W 232nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2256 W 232nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2256 W 232nd Street offers parking.
Does 2256 W 232nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 W 232nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 W 232nd Street have a pool?
No, 2256 W 232nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2256 W 232nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2256 W 232nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 W 232nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2256 W 232nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2256 W 232nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2256 W 232nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

