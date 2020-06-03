22305 Marjorie Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505 Southwood Riviera
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very charming 3 bedroom home with large front and backyard. Great location in South Torrance close to Del Amo mall and restaurants. Wood flooring throughout and fireplace in living room. 2 car garage and driveway space. Some photos contain virtual staging.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
