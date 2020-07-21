Rent Calculator
221 S Calle Miramar
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM
221 S Calle Miramar
221 Calle Miramar
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
221 Calle Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled apartment unit just a few minutes walk from the ocean!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 S Calle Miramar have any available units?
221 S Calle Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 221 S Calle Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
221 S Calle Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S Calle Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 221 S Calle Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 221 S Calle Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 221 S Calle Miramar offers parking.
Does 221 S Calle Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 S Calle Miramar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S Calle Miramar have a pool?
No, 221 S Calle Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 221 S Calle Miramar have accessible units?
No, 221 S Calle Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S Calle Miramar have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 S Calle Miramar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 S Calle Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 S Calle Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.
