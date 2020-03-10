21809 Redbeam Avenue

Amenities
Entertainers Delight and Fabulously Remodeled on Highly Sought-after Neighborhood West of PV Blvd. Totally Remodeled Bright East/West Facing; Gleaming Hardwood Floors; Recessed Lighting; Freshly Painted Throughout; Custom Remodeled Kitchen with New Cabinetry, Quartz Counter Top & Stainless Steel Appliances w/Wine Cooler; Three Bedrooms Includes Master Bedroom En-suite; Two Remodeled Bathrooms; Newer Dual Pane Windows Throughout; Newer Forced Air Heater/Air Conditioning; Professionally Landscaped Side and Back Yards Includes Pizza Oven; Two-Car Garage with Hi-Tech Cabinets, Flooring & Organization Area; Rent Includes: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Monitored Security System and Gardener.
Call Agent, Peggy Higuchi, GRI, SRES 310-989-5969