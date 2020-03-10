All apartments in Torrance
21809 Redbeam Avenue
21809 Redbeam Avenue

21809 Redbeam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21809 Redbeam Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Entertainers Delight and Fabulously Remodeled on Highly Sought-after Neighborhood West of PV Blvd. Totally Remodeled Bright East/West Facing; Gleaming Hardwood Floors; Recessed Lighting; Freshly Painted Throughout; Custom Remodeled Kitchen with New Cabinetry, Quartz Counter Top & Stainless Steel Appliances w/Wine Cooler; Three Bedrooms Includes Master Bedroom En-suite; Two Remodeled Bathrooms; Newer Dual Pane Windows Throughout; Newer Forced Air Heater/Air Conditioning; Professionally Landscaped Side and Back Yards Includes Pizza Oven; Two-Car Garage with Hi-Tech Cabinets, Flooring & Organization Area; Rent Includes: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Monitored Security System and Gardener.
Call Agent, Peggy Higuchi, GRI, SRES 310-989-5969

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21809 Redbeam Avenue have any available units?
21809 Redbeam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21809 Redbeam Avenue have?
Some of 21809 Redbeam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21809 Redbeam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21809 Redbeam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21809 Redbeam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21809 Redbeam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21809 Redbeam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21809 Redbeam Avenue offers parking.
Does 21809 Redbeam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21809 Redbeam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21809 Redbeam Avenue have a pool?
No, 21809 Redbeam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21809 Redbeam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21809 Redbeam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21809 Redbeam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21809 Redbeam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
