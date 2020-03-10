21809 Redbeam Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Entertainers Delight and Fabulously Remodeled on Highly Sought-after Neighborhood West of PV Blvd. Totally Remodeled Bright East/West Facing; Gleaming Hardwood Floors; Recessed Lighting; Freshly Painted Throughout; Custom Remodeled Kitchen with New Cabinetry, Quartz Counter Top & Stainless Steel Appliances w/Wine Cooler; Three Bedrooms Includes Master Bedroom En-suite; Two Remodeled Bathrooms; Newer Dual Pane Windows Throughout; Newer Forced Air Heater/Air Conditioning; Professionally Landscaped Side and Back Yards Includes Pizza Oven; Two-Car Garage with Hi-Tech Cabinets, Flooring & Organization Area; Rent Includes: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Monitored Security System and Gardener.

Call Agent, Peggy Higuchi, GRI, SRES 310-989-5969