Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
21024 Donora Ave C
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:49 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21024 Donora Ave C
21024 Donora Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21024 Donora Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Donora - Property Id: 233832
**Reduced**
Upstairs unit in the back of the building
Laundry facilities
1 car garage space
Small pets allowed with deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233832
Property Id 233832
(RLNE5604302)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have any available units?
21024 Donora Ave C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21024 Donora Ave C have?
Some of 21024 Donora Ave C's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21024 Donora Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
21024 Donora Ave C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21024 Donora Ave C pet-friendly?
Yes, 21024 Donora Ave C is pet friendly.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C offer parking?
Yes, 21024 Donora Ave C offers parking.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have a pool?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have accessible units?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
