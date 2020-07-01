All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 21024 Donora Ave C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
21024 Donora Ave C
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:49 PM

21024 Donora Ave C

21024 Donora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21024 Donora Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Donora - Property Id: 233832

**Reduced**

Upstairs unit in the back of the building
Laundry facilities
1 car garage space
Small pets allowed with deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233832
Property Id 233832

(RLNE5604302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21024 Donora Ave C have any available units?
21024 Donora Ave C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21024 Donora Ave C have?
Some of 21024 Donora Ave C's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21024 Donora Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
21024 Donora Ave C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21024 Donora Ave C pet-friendly?
Yes, 21024 Donora Ave C is pet friendly.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C offer parking?
Yes, 21024 Donora Ave C offers parking.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have a pool?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have accessible units?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 21024 Donora Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 21024 Donora Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles