Torrance, CA
210 Paseo De Suenos
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

210 Paseo De Suenos

210 Paseo De Suenos · No Longer Available
Location

210 Paseo De Suenos, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Sweet dreams are made of these -- dazzling Queen’s Necklace views, the sound of waves crashing on the beach, and the salty smell of the blue Pacific just steps away. A home like this rarely comes on the market for lease. Located west of Palos Verde Blvd, this gem is just 6 homes from the beach and a short stroll to the restaurants and shops of the Riviera Village. The home includes a PV stone fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors, and French doors that open to a flat backyard with a patio area and of course, views. The spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet and a deck for relaxing while you watch the sunset. Available for a 6 months or a 12 month lease starting with June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Paseo De Suenos have any available units?
210 Paseo De Suenos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Paseo De Suenos have?
Some of 210 Paseo De Suenos's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Paseo De Suenos currently offering any rent specials?
210 Paseo De Suenos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Paseo De Suenos pet-friendly?
No, 210 Paseo De Suenos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 210 Paseo De Suenos offer parking?
No, 210 Paseo De Suenos does not offer parking.
Does 210 Paseo De Suenos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Paseo De Suenos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Paseo De Suenos have a pool?
No, 210 Paseo De Suenos does not have a pool.
Does 210 Paseo De Suenos have accessible units?
No, 210 Paseo De Suenos does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Paseo De Suenos have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Paseo De Suenos does not have units with dishwashers.

