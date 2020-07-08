210 Paseo De Suenos

Amenities

Sweet dreams are made of these -- dazzling Queen’s Necklace views, the sound of waves crashing on the beach, and the salty smell of the blue Pacific just steps away. A home like this rarely comes on the market for lease. Located west of Palos Verde Blvd, this gem is just 6 homes from the beach and a short stroll to the restaurants and shops of the Riviera Village. The home includes a PV stone fireplace in the living room, hardwood floors, and French doors that open to a flat backyard with a patio area and of course, views. The spacious master suite includes a walk-in closet and a deck for relaxing while you watch the sunset. Available for a 6 months or a 12 month lease starting with June 1, 2020.