All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 20917 Amie Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
20917 Amie Ave.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

20917 Amie Ave.

20917 Amie Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Delthome
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20917 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Delthome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Carrousel I Apartments is a quiet building, that offers lush landscaping, patios, BBQ areas, carport parking, cable ready, and on site laundry facilities. We are located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District and walking distance to parks, schools, shopping and fine dining.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, BBQ, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4663

IT490615 - IT49MM4663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20917 Amie Ave. have any available units?
20917 Amie Ave. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 20917 Amie Ave. have?
Some of 20917 Amie Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20917 Amie Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20917 Amie Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20917 Amie Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 20917 Amie Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 20917 Amie Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 20917 Amie Ave. does offer parking.
Does 20917 Amie Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20917 Amie Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20917 Amie Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 20917 Amie Ave. has a pool.
Does 20917 Amie Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20917 Amie Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20917 Amie Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20917 Amie Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20917 Amie Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity