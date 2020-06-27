20720 Anza Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

This home is just a 10-min drive from the beach and Redondo Beach Pier.Victor Park is practically your back yard and a great place for outdoor recreation and picnicking.Favorite neighborhood spots within walking distance include Shakeys Pizza Parlor and La Zeez Pita Grill. Walk to Village Del Amo shopping mall for many more eateries to choose from as well as shopping and an LA Fitness.Vons (groceries) and CVS (pharmacy) are also right down the street for convenience.



*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com