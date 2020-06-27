All apartments in Torrance
Last updated November 23 2019

20720 Anza Ave

20720 Anza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20720 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is just a 10-min drive from the beach and Redondo Beach Pier.Victor Park is practically your back yard and a great place for outdoor recreation and picnicking.Favorite neighborhood spots within walking distance include Shakeys Pizza Parlor and La Zeez Pita Grill. Walk to Village Del Amo shopping mall for many more eateries to choose from as well as shopping and an LA Fitness.Vons (groceries) and CVS (pharmacy) are also right down the street for convenience.

*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20720 Anza Ave have any available units?
20720 Anza Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 20720 Anza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20720 Anza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20720 Anza Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20720 Anza Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 20720 Anza Ave offer parking?
No, 20720 Anza Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20720 Anza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20720 Anza Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20720 Anza Ave have a pool?
No, 20720 Anza Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20720 Anza Ave have accessible units?
No, 20720 Anza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20720 Anza Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20720 Anza Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20720 Anza Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20720 Anza Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
