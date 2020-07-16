Rent Calculator
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2054 W 236th Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2054 W 236th Place
2054 West 236th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2054 West 236th Place, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM AND 3 FULL BATHROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING, CLEAN BACK YARD. LOTS OF ROOM, GREAT SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2054 W 236th Place have any available units?
2054 W 236th Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 2054 W 236th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2054 W 236th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 W 236th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2054 W 236th Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 2054 W 236th Place offer parking?
No, 2054 W 236th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2054 W 236th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 W 236th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 W 236th Place have a pool?
No, 2054 W 236th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2054 W 236th Place have accessible units?
No, 2054 W 236th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 W 236th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2054 W 236th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 W 236th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2054 W 236th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
