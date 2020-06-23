All apartments in Torrance
20111 Hinsdale Avenue
20111 Hinsdale Avenue

20111 Hinsdale Avenue
Location

20111 Hinsdale Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 bd 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Central heating and air. Large yard. Two car garage.Walking distance to schools in excellent West Torrance school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20111 Hinsdale Avenue have any available units?
20111 Hinsdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 20111 Hinsdale Avenue have?
Some of 20111 Hinsdale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20111 Hinsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20111 Hinsdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20111 Hinsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20111 Hinsdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 20111 Hinsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20111 Hinsdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20111 Hinsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20111 Hinsdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20111 Hinsdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 20111 Hinsdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20111 Hinsdale Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 20111 Hinsdale Avenue has accessible units.
Does 20111 Hinsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20111 Hinsdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
