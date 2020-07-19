All apartments in Torrance
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

Location

201 Calle Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
OCEANFRONT ! 2 bedroom, 2 bath Corner Unit, in unit Laundry, AMAZING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE OCEAN from the PV
Peninsula to Santa Monica in the famous updated Vista Bahia condominium complex. 2 WALLS OF WINDOWS ! The Windows are
almost 7 ft high and there are 25 feet of west facing windows and 30 feet of north facing windows. No Tunnel vision feel here!
Natural light floods the home as well as a very open feeling with the park and ocean views. The front windows beckon you
forward to sit and take in the views. The open floor plan features an Updated kitchen and a great room feel for the living and
dining areas. Recently Painted neutral colors and beach style plank flooring installed ! The kitchen has newer appliances,
refinished cabinets, and recessed lighting. The master bedroom faces the ocean with direct views of the ocean, park and sunset.
Throughout the home you'll find updated bathrooms, recessed lighting, newer windows, tons of storage space, and so much more!
This unit has inside laundry room AND 2 assigned parking spaces. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. The complex
has a pool, party room, and bicycle & surfboard storage area. 4 Storage cabinets in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Calle Miramar have any available units?
201 Calle Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Calle Miramar have?
Some of 201 Calle Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Calle Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
201 Calle Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Calle Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 201 Calle Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 201 Calle Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 201 Calle Miramar offers parking.
Does 201 Calle Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Calle Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Calle Miramar have a pool?
Yes, 201 Calle Miramar has a pool.
Does 201 Calle Miramar have accessible units?
No, 201 Calle Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Calle Miramar have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Calle Miramar does not have units with dishwashers.
