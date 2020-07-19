201 Calle Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

OCEANFRONT ! 2 bedroom, 2 bath Corner Unit, in unit Laundry, AMAZING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE OCEAN from the PV

Peninsula to Santa Monica in the famous updated Vista Bahia condominium complex. 2 WALLS OF WINDOWS ! The Windows are

almost 7 ft high and there are 25 feet of west facing windows and 30 feet of north facing windows. No Tunnel vision feel here!

Natural light floods the home as well as a very open feeling with the park and ocean views. The front windows beckon you

forward to sit and take in the views. The open floor plan features an Updated kitchen and a great room feel for the living and

dining areas. Recently Painted neutral colors and beach style plank flooring installed ! The kitchen has newer appliances,

refinished cabinets, and recessed lighting. The master bedroom faces the ocean with direct views of the ocean, park and sunset.

Throughout the home you'll find updated bathrooms, recessed lighting, newer windows, tons of storage space, and so much more!

This unit has inside laundry room AND 2 assigned parking spaces. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. The complex

has a pool, party room, and bicycle & surfboard storage area. 4 Storage cabinets in the garage.