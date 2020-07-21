All apartments in Torrance
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

1917 W 234th Street

1917 West 234th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1917 West 234th Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely SE Torrance Home! Spacious and open floor plan with large living room and large dining room. Dual sided PV stone fireplace. Beautiful enclosed sunroom-light , bright and sunny-perfect for larger family room and adds approx. 200 sq. ft. to living space...a total of approx. 1730 sq. ft. Beautifully landscaped front and rear yards. Sprinkler system. Rear yard offers manicured grass yard- a mini orchard offers fruit trees galore- grapefruit, lemon, orange, plum, tangerine, peach, and avocado. Laundry area/room inside the house. Walking distance to award winning schools, park and library. Attached 2 car garag

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 W 234th Street have any available units?
1917 W 234th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 1917 W 234th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1917 W 234th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 W 234th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1917 W 234th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1917 W 234th Street offer parking?
No, 1917 W 234th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1917 W 234th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 W 234th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 W 234th Street have a pool?
No, 1917 W 234th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1917 W 234th Street have accessible units?
No, 1917 W 234th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 W 234th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 W 234th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 W 234th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 W 234th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
