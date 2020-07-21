All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

18229 Burin Avenue

18229 Burin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18229 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled. New kitchen with shaker model cabinets and quartz stone counter top, totally remodeled bathrooms, new vinyl windows, new copper plumbing, new paint. Turnkey. Bright and open floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18229 Burin Avenue have any available units?
18229 Burin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 18229 Burin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18229 Burin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18229 Burin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18229 Burin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 18229 Burin Avenue offer parking?
No, 18229 Burin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18229 Burin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18229 Burin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18229 Burin Avenue have a pool?
No, 18229 Burin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18229 Burin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18229 Burin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18229 Burin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18229 Burin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18229 Burin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18229 Burin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
