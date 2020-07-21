18229 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA 90278 Northwest Torrance
Completely remodeled. New kitchen with shaker model cabinets and quartz stone counter top, totally remodeled bathrooms, new vinyl windows, new copper plumbing, new paint. Turnkey. Bright and open floor plan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
