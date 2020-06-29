18225 Kingsdale St.

All apartments in Torrance
Location

18225 Kingsdale Avenue, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
SORRY, NO PETS. Redondo Beach -The Belvedere Terrace is a quiet building that offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, BBQ areas, and tennis courts. Our units offer washer & dryer hookups, large closets, large floor plans, dishwasher, microwave, balconys, and covered parking. We are steps away from the park, and walking distance to local elementary schools, Galleria Mall, and fine dining.
.

Amenities: Pool, Jacuzzi, Sport Courts, BBQ, Balcony/Patio, Parking-Covered, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Microwave.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5179

IT490408 - IT49MM5179

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

