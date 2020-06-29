18225 Kingsdale St.

Amenities

SORRY, NO PETS. Redondo Beach -The Belvedere Terrace is a quiet building that offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, BBQ areas, and tennis courts. Our units offer washer & dryer hookups, large closets, large floor plans, dishwasher, microwave, balconys, and covered parking. We are steps away from the park, and walking distance to local elementary schools, Galleria Mall, and fine dining.

