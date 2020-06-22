1800 Oak Street

Amenities

Opportunity to lease a beautiful turnkey townhome located in the gated community at “Village on Oak” in Old Town Torrance. This end unit home features a 2 bedroom plus an office (could be used as a 3rd bedroom), 2.5 baths with 1,490 sq ft. From the front entry foyer on 1st level is the den or office with French doors, 2-car garage with direct access and a storage closet. Upstairs to the 2nd level main living area great room, boasts lots of natural sunlight into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, breakfast bar, dining room/family room divided by a stone fireplace. Walk out to a large balcony to enjoy the summer nights. Half bath included on this floor as well. Up the stairs to the 3rd level are the 2 master suites, one with a huge walk-in closet and window seat. Laundry area in hallway closet (side by side washer/dryer included). Wood flooring throughout home with carpeted bedrooms and stairs. Central air, central heating, dual paned windows, recessed lighting. This highly desired gated community offers a pool, spa, barbeque and sitting areas with a playground. Short walk to Wilson Park where Farmers Market sets up every Tuesday and Saturday mornings. Close to restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!