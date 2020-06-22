All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:18 AM

1800 Oak Street

1800 Oak Street · (310) 541-8271
Location

1800 Oak Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Opportunity to lease a beautiful turnkey townhome located in the gated community at “Village on Oak” in Old Town Torrance. This end unit home features a 2 bedroom plus an office (could be used as a 3rd bedroom), 2.5 baths with 1,490 sq ft. From the front entry foyer on 1st level is the den or office with French doors, 2-car garage with direct access and a storage closet. Upstairs to the 2nd level main living area great room, boasts lots of natural sunlight into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, breakfast bar, dining room/family room divided by a stone fireplace. Walk out to a large balcony to enjoy the summer nights. Half bath included on this floor as well. Up the stairs to the 3rd level are the 2 master suites, one with a huge walk-in closet and window seat. Laundry area in hallway closet (side by side washer/dryer included). Wood flooring throughout home with carpeted bedrooms and stairs. Central air, central heating, dual paned windows, recessed lighting. This highly desired gated community offers a pool, spa, barbeque and sitting areas with a playground. Short walk to Wilson Park where Farmers Market sets up every Tuesday and Saturday mornings. Close to restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Oak Street have any available units?
1800 Oak Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Oak Street have?
Some of 1800 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1800 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 1800 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Oak Street have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Oak Street has a pool.
Does 1800 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1800 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
