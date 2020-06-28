All apartments in Torrance
17575 Yukon Avenue - J4
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

17575 Yukon Avenue - J4

17575 Yukon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17575 Yukon Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Move in Special for Jan & Feb 1st month Free

Open House Saturday/Sunday 12-4 You Will Not Believe what we are doing. We are presently refurbishing the pool area into a large resort style pool and entertainment area with all resort style amenities . Built in BBQ's and High end entertaining areas with Filtered Music and 3 Big Screen Television, Shower and Dressing Room, Single and Double lounge with USB outlets to charge your phones while basking in the sun. Conversational Seating with fire pits, Outdoor kitchen area. When completed this pool area will compare to any 5 star luxury hotels pool area. That's not all! We are building new Balconies, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, business center and enlarging and adding a pet spa our dog park for all our fur babies to enjoy! Yes We Are Pet Friendly!! Our Upstairs units have Vaulted Ceilings, Large Balcony, Gas cooking and heating. Floor to ceiling windows, large kitchen and our downstairs units offer gated private spacious yards for you and your pets to enjoy the comfort of great outdoor living space. The property has gated carport parking with extra large upper storage in the parking area. We have two on site laundry rooms that is either coin or smart phone app operated. We are adding an indoor/outdoor fitness center, a business center, a new office and we are presently signing a contract with Spectrum to have Wifi and cable throughout the whole building including the apartments. We are so excited to show you what we are doing. We are walking distance from Torrance elementary, middle, and high schools along with El Camino College. We are just around the corner from freeway access to the 405 and down the street from the 91 and 110 freeway entrance. Next door to us is a park with a senior center, North Torrance Library and Torrance police sub-station VC Auto Charging. A community church with child care. Shopping and restaurants are in abundance in Torrance. We are only 6 miles from the ocean! We will be the best of the best in Torrance. Check out our photos of the apartments. All our apartments are 2 Bedroom 1 Bath units. We are NOW RENTING AND PRE RENTING if your not planning to move just yet. You are welcome to check us out and we can show you what units will be available in your time frame. You can put a deposit down to hold the apartment that is coming available for when you need it. Don't miss out on seeing what we are doing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 have any available units?
17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 have?
Some of 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 currently offering any rent specials?
17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 is pet friendly.
Does 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 offer parking?
Yes, 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 offers parking.
Does 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 have a pool?
Yes, 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 has a pool.
Does 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 have accessible units?
No, 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 does not have accessible units.
Does 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17575 Yukon Avenue - J4 does not have units with dishwashers.

