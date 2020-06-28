17575 Yukon Avenue - J4

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Move in Special for Jan & Feb 1st month Free



Open House Saturday/Sunday 12-4 You Will Not Believe what we are doing. We are presently refurbishing the pool area into a large resort style pool and entertainment area with all resort style amenities . Built in BBQ's and High end entertaining areas with Filtered Music and 3 Big Screen Television, Shower and Dressing Room, Single and Double lounge with USB outlets to charge your phones while basking in the sun. Conversational Seating with fire pits, Outdoor kitchen area. When completed this pool area will compare to any 5 star luxury hotels pool area. That's not all! We are building new Balconies, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, business center and enlarging and adding a pet spa our dog park for all our fur babies to enjoy! Yes We Are Pet Friendly!! Our Upstairs units have Vaulted Ceilings, Large Balcony, Gas cooking and heating. Floor to ceiling windows, large kitchen and our downstairs units offer gated private spacious yards for you and your pets to enjoy the comfort of great outdoor living space. The property has gated carport parking with extra large upper storage in the parking area. We have two on site laundry rooms that is either coin or smart phone app operated. We are adding an indoor/outdoor fitness center, a business center, a new office and we are presently signing a contract with Spectrum to have Wifi and cable throughout the whole building including the apartments. We are so excited to show you what we are doing. We are walking distance from Torrance elementary, middle, and high schools along with El Camino College. We are just around the corner from freeway access to the 405 and down the street from the 91 and 110 freeway entrance. Next door to us is a park with a senior center, North Torrance Library and Torrance police sub-station VC Auto Charging. A community church with child care. Shopping and restaurants are in abundance in Torrance. We are only 6 miles from the ocean! We will be the best of the best in Torrance. Check out our photos of the apartments. All our apartments are 2 Bedroom 1 Bath units. We are NOW RENTING AND PRE RENTING if your not planning to move just yet. You are welcome to check us out and we can show you what units will be available in your time frame. You can put a deposit down to hold the apartment that is coming available for when you need it. Don't miss out on seeing what we are doing!