Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

17223 Casimir Avenue

17223 Casimir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17223 Casimir Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and bright one level home in Torrance. 3 Bedrooms and updated 1 3/4 bathrooms. Close to school, shopping and freeway. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Detached garage with washer and dryer. Come see the backyard too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17223 Casimir Avenue have any available units?
17223 Casimir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17223 Casimir Avenue have?
Some of 17223 Casimir Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17223 Casimir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17223 Casimir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17223 Casimir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17223 Casimir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 17223 Casimir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17223 Casimir Avenue offers parking.
Does 17223 Casimir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17223 Casimir Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17223 Casimir Avenue have a pool?
No, 17223 Casimir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17223 Casimir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17223 Casimir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17223 Casimir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17223 Casimir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

