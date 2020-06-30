17223 Casimir Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504 South Gardena
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and bright one level home in Torrance. 3 Bedrooms and updated 1 3/4 bathrooms. Close to school, shopping and freeway. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Detached garage with washer and dryer. Come see the backyard too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17223 Casimir Avenue have any available units?
17223 Casimir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17223 Casimir Avenue have?
Some of 17223 Casimir Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17223 Casimir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17223 Casimir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.